When travel writer Jake Emen woke up in Sicily on Tuesday, he could see flames blazing on the hill directly across from his hotel room in the hillside town of Taormina.
Is it safe to go to Europe? What to know about summer wildfires.
Tourists and residents in Greece and Italy have been fleeing island beaches and resorts
“There’s emergency tents outside. They’re providing people with water bottles for hydration because it’s so hot. The airport has no air conditioning or anything like that. And there’s thousands of people slammed in there,” Emen said of the scene at Sicily’s main airport. “Everybody’s unhappy and concerned if they’re going to be able to continue with their travel plans or not, or get home or whatever the case may be. It was absolute madness.”
Over the past week, travelers and residents on the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu faced a similar problem. Wildfires on the islands, powered by extreme heat and strong winds, have forced tens of thousands to evacuate. Since then, fires have also started on the mainland.
Like many parts of the U.S., southern Europe has been rocked by record-breaking temperatures this summer, something scientists at the World Weather Attribution initiative recently found would have been “virtually impossible” if not for climate change.
While the deadly fires have been especially debilitating for residents whose homes and businesses have been destroyed, they also pose risks to travelers in the area. Here’s what to know if you have a scheduled trip to the Mediterranean as heat waves continue.
