Is it safe to go to Europe? What to know about summer wildfires.

Tourists and residents in Greece and Italy have been fleeing island beaches and resorts

Advice by
Features intern
July 28, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. EDT
Empty beaches are seen along a blackened coastline on July 28 in Gennadi, Rhodes, Greece. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

When travel writer Jake Emen woke up in Sicily on Tuesday, he could see flames blazing on the hill directly across from his hotel room in the hillside town of Taormina.

That afternoon, while making the two-hour drive to Agrigento, he saw “dozens and dozens and dozens of fires along the way,” a mix of wildfires and controlled brush-clearing burns. His flight to Malta the next day would take him out of the Catania airport, where an unrelated fire likely caused by a malfunctioning printer cable on July 16, along with an ongoing heat wave, had created a chaotic scene.

“There’s emergency tents outside. They’re providing people with water bottles for hydration because it’s so hot. The airport has no air conditioning or anything like that. And there’s thousands of people slammed in there,” Emen said of the scene at Sicily’s main airport. “Everybody’s unhappy and concerned if they’re going to be able to continue with their travel plans or not, or get home or whatever the case may be. It was absolute madness.”

Over the past week, travelers and residents on the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu faced a similar problem. Wildfires on the islands, powered by extreme heat and strong winds, have forced tens of thousands to evacuate. Since then, fires have also started on the mainland.

Like many parts of the U.S., southern Europe has been rocked by record-breaking temperatures this summer, something scientists at the World Weather Attribution initiative recently found would have been “virtually impossible” if not for climate change.

While the deadly fires have been especially debilitating for residents whose homes and businesses have been destroyed, they also pose risks to travelers in the area. Here’s what to know if you have a scheduled trip to the Mediterranean as heat waves continue.

