8 destinations to escape extreme heat this summer

According toAAA, Seattle is expected to be the second-most-popular domestic destination for Independence Day travelers this year. That may be because the city is a perfect place to find relief from the heat, with summer temperature highs in the upper 70s. Go for the forecast, stay for Seattle’s restaurants, book shops, parks and museums. Our Seattle City Guide writer Seth Sommerfeld says, “We don’t dispute the ‘it’s always rainy in Seattle’ stereotype, because we don’t want any of y’all to find out that summer here is perfect.”