8 destinations to escape extreme heat this summer

“Things are generally getting hotter. But on top of that, variability is also changing,” says climate scientist Nick Cavanaugh, founder and CEO of Sensible Weather, a climate risk company that offers travelers weather insurance coverage.
Travel planning is becoming more difficult as we try to anticipate whether wildfire smoke will affect a honeymoon in Australia or a record heat wave will hit during a bucket list trip to Europe.
While you can’t predict the unpredictable, there are some weather trends that can help you pick a vacation spot where the temperature is more palatable.
Hawaii
Andy Turlington, owner and travel adviser at Wildest Dreams Bookings, recommends Hawaii for a temperate vacation — like the city of Lihue on the island of Kauai, where the average temperature is between the 70s and 80s during the summer. Plus, “there aren’t many heavy storm fronts in the area,” Turlington said.
Shayna Mizrahi, founder and CEO of Vive Voyage, also vouches for Hawaii in the summer.
“With all of the current unreliable temperature changes, traveling to Hawaii is a safe bet that you will enjoy the trip with fantastic weather and great sunshine,” Mizrahi said.
Seattle
According toAAA, Seattle is expected to be the second-most-popular domestic destination for Independence Day travelers this year. That may be because the city is a perfect place to find relief from the heat, with summer temperature highs in the upper 70s. Go for the forecast, stay for Seattle’s restaurants, book shops, parks and museums. Our Seattle City Guide writer Seth Sommerfeld says, “We don’t dispute the ‘it’s always rainy in Seattle’ stereotype, because we don’t want any of y’all to find out that summer here is perfect.”
Sweden
For comfortable weather (highs in the 70s) and long daylight hours in the summer (like, sunrise at 3:40 a.m. and sunset at 10 p.m.), Jill Fischbarg, an OvationNetwork travel adviser, recommends Sweden. Start your trip in Stockholm for museums — such as the ABBA museum, the National Museum and the Vasa Museum — and a vibrant food scene that highlights seasonal and local ingredients (Fischbarg’s musts are Ostermalm Market Hall and chef Fredrik Eriksson’s restaurant at the National Museum).
And for people looking for outdoor activities, “take a boat over to the Stockholm Archipelago, for hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing, swimming or biking,” Fischbarg said.
Mexico
While parts of Mexico experience brutal heat, tropical cyclones and floods, it also has oases that are never too hot or too cold.
With temperatures in the summer averaging in the low to mid-80s, San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico is a top pick for Terika L. Haynes, owner of Dynamite Travel. The walkable city is famous for its baroque Spanish architecture and cultural attractions.
“It is also one of the more safer travel destinations, which makes it great for a solo explorer,” Haynes said.
For a beach, InteleTravel travel adviser Trish Smith sends clients to Puerto Vallarta — the region has some hurricane risks, but less so than other parts of the country. Travelers can expect weather around the 80s and 90s.
Slovenia
A top summer vacation pick for Eeva Ruuska, Riskline travel insurance’s head of U.S. operations, is the capital city of Slovenia, Ljubljana. Based on Weather Spark’s tourism score, visitors should aim for mid-June to early September for their Ljubljana trip for highs in the 70s and 80s.
The city’s old town is fully pedestrian, so no rental car required. If you do need to get somewhere in the car-free zone a little quicker, the city has “Kavalir” electric vehicles available to use free year-round. Ruuska recommends adding some side trips to hike nearby Alpine peaks, visit vineyards or sunbathe at the Adriatic Sea.
San Diego
With some of the most pleasant weather in the country, San Diego ranks high for travelers looking for reliable sun. July through October are the Southern California city’s warmest months, with average highs in the 70s.
Canada
With summer highs in the 80s, Montreal offers Americans a European-feeling vacation without the European heat waves. Ruuska says the Canadian city is easy to explore, between its reliable public transportation and nearly 500 miles of bike paths. Her other tip for your visit: Don’t miss a day trip to Quebec City.
Aruba
Aruba is always the first destination Elaine Esposito, a travel adviser at OvationNetwork, recommends to clients looking for a vacation destination with consistent weather.
“The temperature is almost always in the 80s,” Esposito said. “Aruba is an arid island with a dry climate where trade winds blow to lessen the heat.”
Beyond selling points such as pristine beaches and excellent snorkeling, Aruba is south of the hurricane belt, making such disasters rare.
More travel tips
Planning: Your guide to traveling again, in 5 steps | How to move to Europe | Less busy national park alternatives | A case for making a travel journal | What do travel advisories mean? | When to get a covid test for travel | Protect your plans from covid chaos | Places you can go without a covid test | Save on wedding travel
Road trips: How to find a rental car | Snacks | National park tips | Rental car disasters | Try Kevin Costner’s road trip app | Trying a fancy bus from NY to DC | How to save on road trips as gas prices soar
Flying: The airline lost your luggage | Are PreCheck, Global Entry or CLEAR still worth it? | Getting through to airline customer service | How to get a refund | Extend your flight voucher | Find a good neck pillow | How to deal with chaotic airports | Why you should dress up for a flight | Cut the line at the airport | Get your kid a frequent flier account | Plane workouts | Why you should pick your seat
Camping: Finding a campsite | Plan your meals | Solo camping | First-time tips | Watch out for wildlife
Greener travel advice: Should you bike to the airport? | How to find ‘greener’ flights | How to actually make your travel better for the planet