Although much has changed since 2020, Rivera is erring on the side of caution with travel, much like she did last year. For her, that means risk-reduction efforts such as choosing to drive instead of fly when possible, avoiding crowded settings, and researching the vaccination and hospitalization rates of potential destinations. (Rivera recommends that travelers look at the coronavirus websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, or a state’s public health website.)