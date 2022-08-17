According to Instagram, everybody went to Italy this summer. Don’t feel left out; going in the offseason is your opportunity to have a different Italian adventure than the bulk of tourists. “It’s such an amazing country, but most people see it in the summer with the density of the people and high heat of the summer,” said Kristen Slizgi, travel adviser from the Luxury Travelist. Trust us, there’s more to Italy than its iconic beach culture. Spend a fall trip exploring Italy’s historic sites, sipping Aperol spritzes and watching locals dress impeccably for the season, whether you’re in Tuscany or Trani.