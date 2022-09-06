When the fall weather creeps in, so, too, does an urge to seek out ways to terrify ourselves. Some of the scary fall activities we partake in can be casual and festive, such as visiting a “haunted” corn maze. Others are more serious, dipping into the realm of what has become known as dark tourism. Visiting these sites can be different from other types of travel, requiring a different set of manners to keep in mind. Here’s how to navigate the etiquette — no matter how dark.