Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’re a bibliophile, you likely aren’t a stranger to sites of America’s most famous writers during your travels. From Ernest Hemingway’s home in Key West to Edith Wharton’s mansion in the Berkshires, wandering through these houses and wondering what these walls have seen is part of the allure of literary tourism.

It’s why we detour down an Appalachian road to see where Pearl S. Buck was born, why we swim in Walden Pond or sit on the steps of Langston Hughes’s Harlem brownstone. Some of these homes are now museums, but rarely can travelers sit alone where writers worked or gazed out on the landscapes that inspired them.

Across the country, a few former homes of writers are opening their doors to private guests — some even letting fans stay the night. Here’s where you can check in, and maybe by the morning, feel a little closer to literary genius.

Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald’s post-Paris home in Montgomery, Ala.

This house looks so much a part of the suburban southern landscape of Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale neighborhood that you would be forgiven for missing the sign that a literary golden couple resided here from 1931 to 1932.

Advertisement

It was here, in the town where they met and married, that the Fitzgeralds retreated after their years in Paris and the French Riviera. Although the Fitzgeralds only called this house home briefly, it was where Scott penned his novel “Tender is the Night” and where Zelda worked on “Save Me the Waltz.”

Saved from demolition in the late 1980s, the house became the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum. Today, the museum rents out upstairs rooms on Airbnb. For rates beginning at $95 and up, guests can spend a night in either the F. Scott Suite or the Zelda Suite — once their private bedrooms (like many couples of their day, the Fitzgeralds maintained separate bedrooms).

An overnight stay here means guests can have morning coffee on the lawn where neighbors reported a much-inebriated Fitzgerald banging away on his typewriter while wearing nothing but a bathrobe.

Hunter S. Thompson’s cabin in Woody Creek, Colo.

Decades after Hunter S. Thompson’s passing, fans of the author still make the pilgrimage to Owl Farm about a half-hour from Aspen, even if to just catch a glimpse of the private 40-acre estate.

Advertisement

Wishing to share something of Hunter’s legacy and his world, his wife, Anita Thompson, opened Hunter’s writing cabin in 2018 for overnight guests who were willing to fill out a lengthy application and go through a light background check. Thompson soon realized that the number of fans who wanted to sleep where her husband penned some of his cult-followed work was overwhelming.

“I loved to hear about how Hunter changed their life,” she says. “That’s the whole point actually. When you’re able to hear how your loved one who is an author or artist changed people’s lives, that’s what keeps the motivation going.”

Today guests can apply to stay if they are recommended by someone who has already stayed, but they should be prepared to be patient: The wait list is over a year long. Thompson is in the process of converting the main house at Owl Farm, where her husband did much of his work, into a residency for writers and musicians. From time to time, Thompson has invited overnight guests of the writing cottage to type on Hunter’s typewriter.

Emily Dickinson’s solitary bedroom in Amherst, Mass.

The poet Emily Dickinson dressed only in white and self-exiled in her family’s home in Amherst, Mass., writing nearly all of her 1,800 poems in her upstairs bedroom. Since 2017, admirers of Dickinson can get a little closer to the poet, thanks to “Studio Sessions” at the Emily Dickinson Museum, which allows visitors spend a solitary hour in her bedroom, starting at $300.

Advertisement

“Emily Dickinson has meant something very, very personal to them. They come to immerse themselves fully in that connection,” Jane Wald, the executive director of the museum, said of visitors.

Wald says people use the time to either work on their own projects to simply reflect. You can look out her window and imagine what she saw, and hear the bird songs or the train whistle down the street. While she didn’t confirm any ghost encounters, Wald says, “People are deeply affected by the time in space.”

Rudyard Kipling’s Vermont estate in Dummerston, Vt.

Rudyard Kipling, author of “The Jungle Book,” was born in India but made his home for a time in rural Vermont. Naulakha, which Kipling named for the Naulakha Pavilion in Lahore, Pakistan, is now a National Historic Landmark and operates as a vacation rental by the Landmark Trust USA.

Advertisement

Built for Kipling and his wife in 1892, the home sat abandoned, yet fully furnished, with many of the Kiplings’ possessions, for 50 years. When the trust acquired the home in the 1990s, it was in a state of near-ruin with a leaking roof and full-time raccoon residents. Naulakha’s restoration was meticulous and today many of Kipling’s original furniture remains, including the desk where he wrote “The Jungle Book,” “Captains Courageous” and “Just So Stories.”

“Typically, people who stay in the house are just as concerned about the history,” said Susan McMahon, the executive director of the Landmark Trust. Naulakha was constructed in the style of a ship, the result of which resembles something between a Kashmiri houseboat and a Mississippi riverboat. Although today the property is smaller than it was when Kipling lived in it, a stay here means nearly 30 acres to yourself, a rhododendron tunnel and sweeping views of Vermont’s Green Mountains. The home sleeps up to eight and rents for around $600 a night.

W.E.B. Du Bois, Mark Twain and Sherwood Anderson at Hotel Chelsea in New York City

This iconic Manhattan landmark is synonymous with bohemian New York City. For over a hundred years, the Chelsea operated as a residence hotel and was home to writers including W.E.B. Du Bois, Mark Twain and Sherwood Anderson. Today’s iteration of the Hotel Chelsea is more upscale luxury than downtown residence, but the hotel retains echoes of its former self.

First opened in 1884, the Victorian Gothic building underwent a top-to-bottom renovation and quietly reopened at a fully functioning hotel in 2022. A lot has changed, but the modern hotel is an ode to nostalgia. An overnight stay here means sleeping in the space that housed some of the greatest literary talent in recent history. Ask the concierge for a guide to where these writers and other slept — Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Dylan Thomas and Simone de Beauvoir, to name a few.

Willa Cather’s childhood home Red Cloud, Nebraska

Decades before the “My Ántonia” author settled in New York City with her longtime partner Edith Lewis, she spent a formative youth in the small town of Red Cloud, Neb. It was her childhood in Red Cloud and time spent on the prairies of the state that would come to define her writing. She describes the home in her novel “The Song of the Lark” and in her short stories “The Best Years” and “Old Mrs. Harris.” Now, after a nearly year-long renovation, Cather’s childhood home has reopened to the public. Open to overnight guests, the 140-year-old home is stocked with items from the family’s years in the house. Fans of Cather’s writing, or those traveling through, can book the six-bedroom home on Airbnb for about $140 a night.