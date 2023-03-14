What medicines to pack just in case

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin: An ounce of prevention can save you an urgent trip to the pharmacy.

“You may not need any of the medicines that you take with you,” said K. Ashley Garling-Nañez, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, “but if you do need them, you are going to be very thankful.”

Before you sweep CVS’s shelves into your toiletry bag, consult with a travel medicine specialist. The physician or pharmacist can provide you with a list of general medications to pack, as well as ones specific to your destination, such as anti-malarial drugs.

The experts should also know a country’s importation laws, which could include restrictions on medicines containing certain chemicals. For example, Japan requires international visitors to acquire an importation certification for more than two dozen pharmaceutical ingredients, including propranolol hydrochloride, which is found in beta blockers and migraine and anxiety medications.

“Many common medications and over-the-counter drugs in the United States are illegal in Japan,” warns the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Japan. “It does not matter if you have a valid U.S. prescription for a medicine/drug which is illegal in Japan: If you bring it with you, you risk arrest and detention by the Japanese authorities.”

Hess recommends meeting with a specialist at least four weeks before your trip. The International Society of Travel Medicine has compiled an online clinic directory for more than 90 countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a database of yellow fever vaccination clinics that offer services beyond the injection. Hess said many pharmacies are also expanding into travel medicine.

Most of the pills and potions you’ll need for your first aid kit are available at any neighborhood pharmacy. The Netherlands-based International Pharmaceutical Federation recommends painkillers, such as paracetamol, ibuprofen or aspirin; a nasal decongestant; an anti-diarrheal medicine, such as Imodium or Pepto Bismol; oral rehydration salts; disinfectant, such as iodine and alcohol gel; and motion sickness tablets, if you easily turn green.

Garling-Nañez throws into her mobile medicine cabinet an antihistamine like Benadryl, which can also act as a sleep aid. For gastrointestinal issues, she recommends Pepcid Complete. “It will help for anything from an upset stomach to acid reflux,” she said.

Travelers prone to urinary tract infections — common causes include dehydration and an overabundance of coffee or alcohol — should carry Azo (or phenazopyridine), which can relieve painful symptoms in 30 minutes or less. To kill the infection, however, you’ll need an antibiotic, such as Cipro (ciprofloxacin), which requires a prescription in the United States but is available over the counter in many other countries. The drug can vanquish other maladies as well, such as sinus infections, diarrhea and bronchitis.