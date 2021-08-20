Once you discover your day will be miserable, whatever you do, do not go to the airport sports bar. Do not order a Moscow mule and a mediocre burger, and do not end up eavesdropping on the conversations around you. These are going to distract you from the task at hand. Yes, it’s very interesting to hear two strangers bonding over the fact that they’ve both lived in San Antonio. Yes, you want to see if they’ll keep taking shots. No, it’s not worth it. Get to your mission: resuscitating your travel plan.