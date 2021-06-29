Should your flight get significantly delayed or canceled and you don’t want to travel anymore, you are entitled to a refund (should you ask for one), per U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. The catch is that each airline defines “significantly” differently, so you will have to check with your carrier to see what counts for them. You can also ask the airline to compensate you in other ways, such as paying for a hotel room for the night or a meal in the airport while you’re waiting.