Despite the extreme business during the holidays, everyone at check-in took the time to walk me through how I would get through security and immigration. My gate was right after security, so I didn’t need to navigate too far or use the tram. With the airport inundated with passengers, the ticketing agents were having difficulty flagging down a wheelchair. It was then that I tried taking my first steps in the boot and decided to send my crutches home with my partner. I stressed to the ticketing agent that I still needed assistance for the layover in Detroit. I’m glad I did since my foot swelled, even with compression socks.