Know the rules of your seat

The etiquette of sitting in your seat depends on your seat assignment. What applies to the window or aisle seat doesn’t apply to the poor soul in the middle seat.

So we’ll break it down for you.

If you’re in the aisle, your job is to be a gracious gatekeeper to let the other passengers in and out of the row. (For more details on your duties, click here.)

If you’re by the window, you have the final say on whether the shade stays up or down — excluding flight attendant instruction, but be mindful of when solar rays are burning the corneas of your fellow travelers (here are your other responsibilities).

