France is opening up again, but not all at once. American travelers were first welcomed back in early June. In September, in response to E.U. officials removing the United States from the its “safe list,” France moved to allow unvaccinated Americans to only enter the country for essential travel. They must also get a coronavirus test before arrival, and quarantine for seven days on arrival.
Many other countries still face strong restrictions to visit. As a result, those who go to France at this time will see it much emptier than before the pandemic, particularly in the country’s capital.
“It’s a very special time to come to Paris because I don’t think any of us has ever had the chance to experience the most touristed city in the world like this,” Zimbeck says.
If you are planning a trip to France, here’s some advice from travel experts on what you need to know before you go.
How to show your vaccination status
In September, the United States was moved to France’s “orange” country list, meaning that only vaccinated Americans may visit for tourism. Unvaccinated travelers need “proof of a compelling reason” to enter. That includes diplomats, some students and healthcare workers — but not tourists.
If they have not been vaccinated, travelers will need to show a negative PCR or antigen test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to travel. On arrival, unvaccinated Americans must quarantine for seven days. Children under 11 are exempt from the testing requirement.
Vaccinated travelers will need to show proof of their immunization before boarding their flights and also throughout their trip.
This summer, France rolled out its health pass for museums, concerts, sporting events and restaurants, as well as planes and trains throughout the country (but not the subway; for that, you just need to wear a face mask).
Americans at least 18 years old who were not vaccinated in the E.U. must apply online to have their vaccination card converted to use France’s health pass. Stephanie Fisher, travel adviser with The Ocean Reef Club, recommends submitting that application two-weeks ahead of your trip as many travelers are experiencing delays in getting processed last minute.
Those who do not get their application processed in time for their trip must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers will have to get test results with a temporary QR code generated by a health-care professional. You can get one from a pharmacy; search for testing locations online here.
Once you’ve received your health pass QR code, you can either carry a paper copy upload it to the TousAntiCovid phone app to keep a digital record.
Agnes Angrand, deputy director of the French tourism authority Atout France, still recommends that visitors bring their original vaccination card with them.
How to dine and explore
If you have your heart set on visiting particular restaurants, museums, transportation and live events, plan in advance. While it has always been helpful to make restaurant reservations at popular places ahead of time, Zimbeck says, it is particularly necessary now.
“The restaurants are very small, and the ones that are in demand are booked up weeks in advance,” she says.
Zimbeck says many restaurants launched online reservation systems during the pandemic, making it easier than ever for foreigners to make reservations ahead of their trip.
She also encourages travelers to take advantage of seeing cultural landmarks while crowds are still limited. You will be able to get into attractions without the usual soul-sucking wait. You can see the Mona Lisa at the Louvre without the massive crowd. No giant groups getting bused into the same few places.
“Even if you think you’re a person who wouldn’t do more than one museum or monument in a day, it’s actually a time that you can fit in a lot more because there are no lines,” Zimbeck says.
For transportation within France, Victoire Spoerry, travel adviser of the Virtuoso agency Wellness by LMSV, urges travelers to make reservations for their rental car or high-speed train tickets as soon as they secure their flight. The earlier you book, the cheaper the ticket or rate, plus you will have more options to choose from.
The same goes with hotels. Because more people are traveling close to home in France, Spoerry says, locals are competing for hotels in desirable destinations. “I had difficulties to book for some of my clients about a month ago,” she says.
Travelers may not always have trouble finding reservations or buying tickets, even last minute in some cases. Angrand says although Parisians have been keen to return to the city’s world-famous museums and concert halls, she was still able to buy tickets for the Paris Philharmonic 48 hours in advance.
“I think it’s because all of these big venues are usually filled with international tourists,” Angrand says.
What to know about restrictions
In June, France lifted its mask mandate for outdoor spaces; however, masks are still needed in public indoor spaces, on public transportation, in taxis and in ride-hailing vehicles. You can be fined 135 euros (around $160) for a first offense for not following mask protocols.
And as discussed above, you need proof of vaccination or a negative test to explore France’s museums, attend events and eat at restaurants.
Much like the United States, people will find many restaurants have shifted to menus accessed by QR code.
Zimbeck says travelers should pause before entering businesses and look for signs about masks or limits to the number of patrons inside.
“I’ve seen people walk into shops and kind of be shooed away and not know why,” she says.“[Shopkeepers] just mean wait your turn.
Where to get a coronavirus test before returning home
Once your trip comes to a close in France, you will not be able to get back to the United States without a negative coronavirus test result — no matter your vaccination status.
When you get tested matters. Travelers must get tested within three calendar days of traveling back to the United States. Spoerry says finding a place to get tested within France is not difficult, and travelers can find options that cost around 50 to 60 euros ($59 to $71). If you would rather get tested at the airport before your flight, you may need to make an appointment before you arrive, and the fee may be more expensive.
Those who follow the restrictions will be glad they did; it will allow them to see France in a unique way.
Zimbeck describes a visit to France now as "kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she says. “The streets are less crowded, the locals are overjoyed; you’re one of a very small group of travelers in a normally very heavily tourist city.”