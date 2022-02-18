By 10 a.m., he might be on his first nap. As a teenager, I was just rolling out of bed.

Dad life gets a bad rep (see those Progressive insurance commercials or any meme on the popular Middle Class Fancy Instagram). But let me tell you, dads are on to something: Getting up early is the key to vacation.

Wherever I am, I like to enjoy the peaceful morning hours while everyone else is in bed. I probably started this in my early 20s at the start of my career, when my vacation hours were precious. Plus, I’ve never been a great sleeper — especially when I’m not at home — so waking up early comes easily to me. It allows me to reflect and take in my surroundings without the noise of everyone else.

To be clear, I don’t really want to travel with anyone else who likes to get up early. This is my “me” time.

If there are beach or pool chairs to be saved, I’m saving them. If there’s a coffee shop to walk to, I’m checking it out — and bringing back coffee for everyone. See, they benefit, too. If there are people to watch, I’m watching them.

I’ve wandered the streets of Florence and taken in the early morning sun on the Greek island of Santorini. I’ve enjoyed empty beaches on the Cayman Islands and had practically whole days to myself while friends slept off hangovers in Las Vegas. For me, it’s a way to see a city as it wakes while locals head to work and shop owners prepare for tourists.

When I’m the first person to get up on vacation, I’ve already come up with a plan by the time someone gets up and asks, “So what are we doing today?” Control freaks — this tip is for you.