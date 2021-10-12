Those afraid of heights, beware. Located on 10 acres of private forest, this military bunker was built into the hill of a 250-foot primitive bluff in 1939. With views of the Salish Sea, the bunker campsite is also close to Fort Worden Historical State Park, said to be home of the most haunted campsite in Washington. First an army base, then a youth detention center, some say the park was used by worshipers of Satan to release demons into the area.