The combination of drought and strong winds has inflamed wildfires in Hawaii, producing a rapid blaze that has killed at least 36 people and displaced thousands more on Maui and the Big Island.
Traveling to Hawaii? What to know about Maui wildfires.
What to know about canceling hotels and flights as officials warn against nonessential travel
In the immediate response, airlines and other hospitality businesses are using their resources to aid locals in need. Tourism officials are discouraging nonessential travel to the island.
Here’s what you need to know if you have an upcoming trip to Hawaii planned.