Traveling to Hawaii? What to know about Maui wildfires.

What to know about canceling hotels and flights as officials warn against nonessential travel

August 10, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. EDT
Passengers try to sleep on the floor of the airport terminal while waiting for flights at Kahului Airport in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui on Wednesday. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

The combination of drought and strong winds has inflamed wildfires in Hawaii, producing a rapid blaze that has killed at least 36 people and displaced thousands more on Maui and the Big Island.

Lahaina, a Maui town of about 12,000 people where tourists flock to see remnants of a royal capital, has been dramatically scorched, turning a typically verdant locale black and gray and displacing residents.

In the immediate response, airlines and other hospitality businesses are using their resources to aid locals in need. Tourism officials are discouraging nonessential travel to the island.

Here’s what you need to know if you have an upcoming trip to Hawaii planned.

