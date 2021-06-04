The effects of the rapid rebound are felt all throughout the tropical state. “Top Chef” alum Sheldon Simeon, chef and owner of Tin Roof, a wildly popular Maui lunch spot, says the pandemic forced some farmers to go out of business or downsize their land. Fishermen sold their boats and longline fishermen closed up shop. Then “as soon as tourism came back, we didn’t have a chance to be able to ramp up and be ready for it,” he says. “There’s a lot of that snowball effect that’s going on in Hawaii.”