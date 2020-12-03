You asked: Should I visit my parents for the holidays or risk my mental health?

Traveling has always come with complications, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging than ever. Our By The Way Concierge column will take your travel dilemmas to the experts to help you navigate the new normal. Want to see your question answered? Submit it here.

“I am a healthy, 25-year-old who lives alone and works from home. My parents live across the country. They’re in their late 50s and aren’t in great shape. I would really like to spend the holidays with them and they’d like me to come, but it seems risky with rising coronavirus cases. My mental health has taken a tumble during the pandemic, and I worry that it would be a major hit to spend the holidays alone. Should I fly to my parents, which could potentially expose them, or should I stay here and risk harming my mental health further?” — Shelby E., Virginia.

Your holiday travel question is one that countless young people are dealing with right now, myself included. I flew to see my parents in California this fall, and while Delta’s safety protocols felt reassuring, there was still plenty to worry about: passengers taking off their masks to eat and drink; not-so-empty airports; the efficacy of my three coronavirus tests. I worried about giving the virus to my family nearly the entire trip.

But I’m not an authority on coronavirus, so I took your dilemma to a leader in public health — special pathogens expert Syra Madad, who was featured in the Netflix docuseries “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.”

Because we’re in the midst of a surge of infections, Madad’s primary advice is to wait to visit family until after things calm down. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges the same; it is pleading with Americans not to travel over the holidays.

“We’re trying to discourage all nonessential travel as much as possible,” Madad says. “[The surge is] in all the 50 states as opposed to specific regions. It’s accelerating at a much, much faster pace.”

[Let By The Way Concierge help you navigate travel dilemmas]

Madad has stood by this advice since the beginning of the pandemic, and the stakes are even higher now. The current situation is different from the waves earlier this year, where hot spots emerged and travelers risked seeding the virus from one area of the country to another.

However, Madad also recognizes prolonged isolation can be challenging in other ways. More than half of adults said they were struggling with their mental health in a survey this summer.

“I think it’s really important to address this silent pandemic that we’re seeing in the United States of the [pandemic’s] mental health impact,” Madad says.

If you are alone over the holidays, clinical psychologist Vaile Wright suggests using it as an opportunity to build new traditions: send cards or gifts, or drop off food at someone’s house.

“Thinking about creative, more analog ways that we can connect as well is going to be critically important,” Wright told The Washington Post.

If you decide visiting your parents over the holidays is essential, Madad warns that the risk will never be zero. Industry experts feel confident that flights haven’t been major sources of transmission, but onboard infections have still been reported.

Because you have implied your parents are in the high-risk group, you will want to be hypervigilant about your prevention tactics.

According to Madad, the most critical step is quarantining before you travel, and if you’re staying at your family’s house, quarantining for 14 days when you arrive — although CDC just revised quarantine guidelines to as little as seven days in some scenarios.

[What to know about getting tested for the coronavirus to travel]

If that’s not possible, Madad says to always wear masks around each other, social distance and spend more time together outside (which is obviously a bigger challenge if your family lives somewhere with frigid winter weather).

It’s also important to follow the latest CDC guidance on getting tested for travel, which they updated this week. The agency recommends travelers get a viral test up to three days before a trip and another test three to five days after traveling. They also recommend reducing nonessential activities for a week after travel, even if you have tested negative.

“Testing is certainly important, but it’s absolutely not giving you a clean pass to go ahead and freely mingle,” Madad says.

[Is it safer to fly or drive during the pandemic? 5 health experts weigh in.]

A negative test alone is not enough to ensure you or your family’s safety; it could mean your infection wasn’t strong enough to detect yet, and you should continue following basic coronavirus precautions throughout your visit. If you test positive, you should self-isolate immediately and cancel travel plans.

While most of Madad’s advice didn’t encourage me to travel to see my parents in the coming weeks or months, I did take comfort in one thing she mentioned, and maybe you will, too.

“If this [trip] is something that can wait until after this particular acute phase that we’re in, then that’s better because you’re going to have lower viral transmission happening across the United States, hopefully soon,” she says.

