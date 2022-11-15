Skip to main content
When should I fly or drive this holiday season? Ask Post reporters.

Post travel reporters will take your travel questions on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Advice by
, 
and 
 
November 15, 2022 at 11:07 a.m. EST
(iStock/Washington Post Illustration)

If the summer of “revenge travel” was any indication, you can count on it being a busy and chaotic holiday travel season. Flights are expensive; airports are crowded and still coping with labor shortages; and there are lingering pandemic health and safety concerns.

What do you want to know about traveling during the holidays? Travel reporters Natalie B. Compton, Andrea Sachs and Hannah Sampson will answer your questions on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Here are some of the questions we’ve answered already:

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

