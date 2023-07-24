Speaking of hangers, you can use them to create a secondary lock on your door. Slide the door handle and the latch into the center of the hanger, or, if they’re too far apart, link two hangers together by putting the hook of one into the corner of the other, then putting the free hook over the latch and the opposite corner of the other over the door handle. This can help you feel more secure while you sleep and prevent criminals from breaking into your room by unlatching the locks on the door.