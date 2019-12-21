How to pack bulky winter essentials, according to a Marie Kondo expert

Bulky coats. Heavy boots. If you’re traveling somewhere frigid, the gear you need to pack is inconveniently big, but essential. For people who love the carry-on game, figuring out how to cram everything into one small bag can be more difficult than it was to plan your trip in the first place. And if you’re going with a checked bag, it’s still tricky.

To find the solutions to your packing problems, we interviewed Helen Youn, a certified, platinum-level KonMari consultant, based in Calgary, Alberta, about how she works her professional-organizer magic for winter travel.

[How to pack like Marie Kondo]

Consider your itinerary before you start packing.

Youn says that before you start grabbing your winter-wear, take a minute to review your itinerary and “consider the type of activities that will spark joy for you during your trip so you can pack according to your needs.” Are you spending a few days with your in-laws or going hunting in a wintry tundra?

“Just because you’re traveling in the winter doesn’t necessarily mean you need to bring long underwear, bulky snow boots and winter sports gear,” Youn said over email.

Think about whether you’ll be spending the majority of your time indoors, and check the weather forecast to see exactly what kind of cold you’ll be dealing with on your trip. Youn urges travelers not to overpack out of fear of “what-if” scenarios.

“Unless you’re truly going to the middle of nowhere, you can always buy (or share/borrow) what you need at the destination,” she said.

Rethink your essentials.

Packing is always a logistics game, but in the coldest season, there’s a smaller margin of error. A few errant items in your bag can ruin everything.

“Clothing is generally bulkier in the winter, so a sweater may take up as much room as five T-shirts, and a pair of winter boots can take up the majority of your luggage space,” Youn said. “Since winter clothing and shoes take up more room, you have to be even more selective when it comes to what you bring with you on the trip.”

Think about clothes that you can wear over and over, opting for versatile pieces over one-off items.

“Plan to dress in layers and choose versatile coats, accessories and shoes so you can minimize what you bring,” Youn said.

She stresses that travelers should take into account what amenities will be available at the destination. Can you borrow a hairdryer? Does your hotel offer workout gear to loan? Gather some intel beforehand so you can go with less.

Use the KonMari folding method.

Once you decide what you’re taking, pack it as efficiently as possible. Cue Marie Kondo’s now-famous techniques.

“Fold all your clothing using the KonMari folding method and pack them in your suitcase vertically, so you can save space and see everything at a glance,” Youn said.

The technique may take some practice but pays off in the end. In addition to folding that way, Youn uses packing cubes for better in-bag organization. You can bundle items in cubes by category, or by person if you’re sharing luggage.

“You’d be surprised how much clothing can fit into one packing cube when used in combination with the KonMari folding method,” Youn said.

Carry gifts in packable bags.

There are a number of ways to tackle traveling with gifts, but Youn has a few she personally follows. For starters, don’t risk checking fragile items onto flights. Keep them with you as a carry-on, and check luggage, even if it’s small.

Youn packs gifts inside of her luggage when they fit, starting with putting the gift into her suitcase first and packing the rest of her items around it. For multiple gifts or ones that are too big to take in your suitcase, try using a lightweight, packable bag, like a duffel.

[6 tips for packing gifts, according to a Marie Kondo expert]

“These types of packable bags are handy to have when traveling, especially if you return with more items than you start with,” Youn said. “I’ve even used it to store our bulky winter coats by checking the [packable] bag as luggage.”

Wear your biggest bulk en route.

For your biggest coat and boots, skip the packing altogether.

“Plan to wear your bulkiest pieces on the day of travel so they won’t be taking up precious room in your suitcase,” she said.

You may have a few moments of inconvenience going through airport security if you’re flying, or trying to squeeze under the seat in front of you, but the room saved in your suitcase will be worth it.

Read more:

The completely correct guide to unpacking after a trip

The holiday foods you can and can’t bring in a carry-on, according to TSA

7 tips for more strategic duty-free shopping