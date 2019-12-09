How to pack the essentials for a road trip, according to two overlanding experts

Sunny Eaton and Karin Balsley are seasoned road-trippers. The couple spent years away from a permanent home, driving and camping in their modified ’97 Toyota Land Cruiser. Their longest trip was 2½ years, spent driving from Nashville to Panama and back again.

Eaton and Balsley are full of practical advice for a road trip of any length and style.

“For a long-term trip, you kind of have to plan for all situations. But for a week-long trip, you can really plan to your location, and that’s probably going to make your packing easier than anything else,” Eaton says.

They aim to cut unnecessary stuff by instead focusing on multipurpose, practical items, like cable ties, lights (for roadside car fixes as well as lighting up a campsite) and extra battery packs. (A juicer, multiple water filters and a full head mosquito net were things that later were ditched after an initial trip.) Their packing style is minimalist, because they’re limited to the Land Cruiser’s trunk space. However, they’ve found ways to use every square inch of the car by taking off the door panels and installing an attic net that attaches to the ceiling of the vehicle.

When it comes to packing, Eaton says, simplicity is key.

“The main thing about road-tripping is to make it as easy as possible so you can enjoy the trip.”

