How to rent everything this summer

Rent a boat

After two dark coronavirus winters in Chicago, I resolved that this would be the year I get on a boat. Midwest summers are short but sweet, so each day that the biting wind off Lake Michigan doesn’t threaten to rip off your epidermis must be savored.

On GetMyBoat, I discovered I could enjoy the open water without owning my own vessel or making a friend at the yacht club. The website is a platform to rent nearly every type of watercraft, from powerboats and Jet Skis to sailboats and luxury yachts. You can filter by location, date, price, type of boat and group size.

There is also the option to book a captain — with user-sourced ratings for charters just like Uber — or drive the boat yourself. While some captains may share a Coast Guard license with individual renters upon request, it is not necessary to show those documents on the website. Get My Boat requires that boat owners follow the laws for operating charters and renting boats, which vary based on the state, city and municipality where the boat is based, company spokesperson Val Streif said.

I booked a two-hour tour on a 36-foot monohull sailboat for $200 per hour, plus a nonrefundable $30 service fee. I invited two friends along for the ride, though I could have brought along five for the same price. Capricious weather delayed our captain’s previous tour, so he advised that we stay closer to the harbor rather than venture farther out into the lake. Strong winds also prevented him from unfurling the sails. Still, we appreciated a pleasant and safe ride that was smooth enough to enjoy a glass of rosé.