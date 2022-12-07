The remote Svalbard is perched so far north that one has to look south to see the Northern lights, so winters here require a healthy dose of hygge to get through it. Fortunately, it’s a Norwegian territory, and thus imbued with Scandinavian sensibilities that lend themselves to coziness. Book a room at comfy-chic Funken Lodge for some extended time in front of the lobby fireplace and with the polar literature-filled library. If you’re willing to brave the very real risk of polar bears with the help of a gun-toting guide, a dinner of reindeer stew and lively tales of Arctic exploration at Camp Barentz should not be missed. And for the coziest cuddle in all of Longyearbyen, stop by Cafe Huskies, where well-behaved sled dogs snooze inside.