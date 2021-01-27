What Americans need to know about finding a coronavirus test abroad

Please Note The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

On Jan. 26, a Biden administration executive order went into effect requiring a negative coronavirus test result before entry into the United States, creating a significant change in how Americans travel during the pandemic.

Travelers, including residents returned home to the United States, must show their airline a negative test result taken within three days of departure or show proof they’ve recovered from covid-19 in the past 90 days. Even those who have been vaccinated must provide a negative test result.

In a news briefing hosted by the State Department, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and State Department emphasized that now is not a time to be taking discretionary trips abroad. Travel can increase the chances of spreading the coronavirus at home and abroad, and the world is bracing for the impact of new coronavirus variants that experts warn are more contagious.

David Beuther, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health, a leading respiratory hospital, echoed those concerns. Not only will the situation vary from place to place, but it’s also in constant flux.

“If a person is going to travel, then they get to all these questions about how do I get tested? Do I need to isolate? What kind of test? I have to make sure I get my results in a timely manner. Can I rely on the test? Will they accept it?” Beuther says. “It gets really, really complicated.”

Nonetheless, some Americans are continuing to travel outside the United States and will have to navigate new restrictions accordingly. Here is what they should consider before their trip.

What kind of test do travelers need?

Per the executive order, those traveling by air who are at least 2 years old must get a PCR lab or rapid test within three days of their flight. Travelers will have to provide the airline a paper or electronic copy of their results before boarding.

Travelers who have recovered from covid-19 will have to provide the airline proof of their recovery, including a recent positive test and a letter from a doctor or public health official.

The PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test is considered the gold standard of coronavirus testing but can cost more and takes a few days to process results. Rapid or antigen tests are faster and cheaper but tend to be less accurate.

Rapid tests “miss sometimes up to a quarter of cases where somebody is sick and the test is falsely negative,” Beuther says.

Will testing requirements make travel safer?

Experts warn the new order won’t guarantee that coronavirus-infected patients won’t still make it onto planes. Even countries with strict testing requirements — including New Zealand and Australia — have reported cases of infectious travelers testing negative before flights.

“No test is perfect and no strategy is perfect,” Beuther says. “But they are thought to be better than nothing, and hopefully we catch a few people who don’t think they’re sick and prevent them from coming into the country and globally.”

Where can travelers find a test abroad?

The State Department says travelers can find information on where to get a test overseas by visiting the U.S. Embassy website of the country they’re visiting. But Americans won’t be able to get tested at the embassies.

An additional resource is the site TestForTravel.com, which features crowdsourced information on finding coronavirus tests abroad.

As a convenience for guests, many hotels are offering to arrange coronavirus tests that comply with the new order. That may be on-site at a hotel medical facility or in a guest room, or at nearby health clinics or hospitals.

Tour companies are also providing such pandemic amenities. For example, adventure travel operator Aggressor Adventures has return-travel testing services that arrange a rapid antigen test with a medical lab tech at the end of the trip to near or far-flung destinations including the Maldives, Costa Rica and the Bahamas.

Travelers might also find a coronavirus test at the airport. Turkey’s Istanbul Airport test center offers PCR, antibody and antigen tests 24/7.

How much will testing cost travelers?

Tests will vary in cost depending on the type of test obtained and the place it is administered.

At some all-inclusive Club Med resorts, including properties in Mexico and on the Turks and Caicos Islands, guests can get free antigen testing or, for an additional charge, PCR testing. Couples Resorts’ four properties in Jamaica promise free on-site rapid tests and will provide results emailed or printed within the three-day requirement. At Papagayo Beach Hotel in Curaçao, guests can get an on-site PCR test for $90.

At Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resorts in St. Lucia, testing is included for guests who meet certain requirements; however, some may have to pay $250 for a PCR test or $50 for a rapid test.

Had to cancel John’s Mexico trip for his bday cause of the new rule where u can’t fly back into the US unless U have a Neg Covid test & if not we would have to quarantine 2 weeks in a different country all that costs extra in hotel & food etc, just couldn’t risk being stuck there — Elle 🥨 (@Elle_Pletnick) January 26, 2021

What happens if a traveler tests positive?

According to the State Department, those who test positive will not be able to fly to the United States as planned. The CDC order requires airlines to deny boarding to any passenger who doesn’t provide proper documentation of their test results or recovery.

Travelers who test positive must stay where they are until they’ve recovered, which could take anywhere from days to several weeks.

“Those choosing to travel or remain abroad should be prepared to make their own arrangements regarding their medical care, and to remain informed regarding all travel requirements,” a State Department said in an email.

The State Department urges all those traveling internationally to have a backup plan in case they test positive. They should consider where they’d be able to stay, if they’d be able to afford a significantly longer trip and how their life at home may be impacted should they need to stay abroad for weeks. Some travelers may want to get a travel insurance policy to cover the costs of becoming sick with the coronavirus abroad.

Do travelers need to quarantine when they get to the U.S.?

On Jan. 26, the Biden administration implemented an executive order that requires anyone flying into the United States to follow the CDC guidance to self-quarantine for at least seven days.

However, the CDC told The Washington Post in an email that it will not enforce its guidelines for quarantine as a rule. While not mandatory, it is strongly recommended, as a negative test result alone doesn’t guarantee a traveler is coronavirus-free.

