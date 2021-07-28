As you head to your reservations or stumble into local trattorias, Cacciapuoti encourages travelers to be patient and respectful to employees. Because of the pandemic, you may find smaller menus, fewer tables and longer wait times than in the past. Like in the United States, “a lot of places have less staff” right now, she said. “I mean, we’re not the quickest in service in general, but now it’s a little bit slower sometimes.”