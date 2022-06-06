7 Italy vacations that check every travel style

For the beach: the Maremma

With nearly 5,000 miles of coastline, Italy has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to beaches. If you’re hoping to get away from the pack, try the Maremma, Tuscany’s coastal area. “It’s not the Tuscany everybody knows,” says Simone Amorico, CEO of the private tour operator Access Italy. “This is where I go on vacation.”

Amber Guinness, author of “A House Party in Tuscany” and co-founder of the Arniano Painting School in Tuscany, vouches for the Maremma as “very, very Italian.” For a home base while you explore the region’s beaches, Guinness recommends staying in Capalbio, or booking a stay at dreamy hotels such as L’Andana or Locanda Rossa. Amorico’s pick for a Maremma hotel is Il Pellicano.