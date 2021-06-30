Help move things along by making sure everything in your carry-on is TSA-approved. Getting your bag pulled to remove too-large toiletries or a wine key is going to slow down the security checkpoint line for everyone. If you’re not sure what items are allowed, visit TSA’s What Can I Bring? website, tweet them your question via @AskTSA or download the TSA app. And in case there’s any confusion: leave the fireworks at home.