Skip the Pantheon for the Basilica of Sant’Agostino in Rome

Rome-based cookbook author and tour guide Katie Parla says this is not the summer to wing it in Italy, where the weather is hot and the crowds are huge. “The kind of tourism that I enjoy — like fly by the seat of your pants, don’t have any plans — it’s really challenging to do that in the big cities now,” she said. “There is no moment where the crowds are smaller and you can get in.”

Parla says it’s been a “nightmare” trying to get travelers into ticketed sites like the Colosseum. “Big tour companies buy up all the tickets,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Italian Culture Ministry introduced a 5 euro ticket to enter the Pantheon, which has lead to long lines and confusion. While the ancient Roman temple is a can’t-miss for its architecture, paintings and notable burials, there’s plenty of art and history to peruse in lesser-known places.