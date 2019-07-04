A lively cemetery in D.C. offers history and solace from the crowds

Washington, D.C. is a longtime popular destination for the Fourth of July. Along with the annual concert and fireworks on the National Mall, this year, President Trump will address the nation from an increasingly expensive event on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Visitors often head to the National Archives or Mount Vernon for colonial history. But many locals typically make every effort to avoid crowds, and one place to do that — but still get a taste of D.C. and American history — is the Congressional Cemetery in Capitol Hill.

[A local’s guide to Washington, D.C.]

The cemetery is the final resting place for many local figures. Marine Band leader and “The Washington Post March” composer John Philip Sousa, Vice President Elbridge Gerry, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and D.C.’s “Mayor for Life” Marion Barry are all buried here.

The cemetery is open every day during daylight hours and is free to visit. It’s part of By The Way’s guide to Washington, D.C., which has local recommendations for experiencing the nation’s capital past the briefcases and white buildings.

Read more:

How a touring actress in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ packs for everything

6 peculiar Fourth of July celebrations across the country

Keep up with By The Way on Instagram