Thousands of residents and visitors have been forced to evacuate to escape the devastating wildfires in Maui. As of Wednesday night local time, 36 people had died, Maui County officials said. Cultural landmarks in Lahaina, at one time the royal capital of Hawaii, are also in peril. Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green (D) estimated the flames have already caused billions of dollars in damage and could exacerbate the state’s existing housing shortage.