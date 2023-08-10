Thousands of residents and visitors have been forced to evacuate to escape the devastating wildfires in Maui. As of Wednesday night local time, 36 people had died, Maui County officials said. Cultural landmarks in Lahaina, at one time the royal capital of Hawaii, are also in peril. Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green (D) estimated the flames have already caused billions of dollars in damage and could exacerbate the state’s existing housing shortage.
Here are some of the organizations accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires:
- The Office of the Governor of Hawaii has directed donors to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
- Verified fundraisers on GoFundMe are raising money to help residents rebuild and recover.
- Shoppers in Hawaii can make donations of up to $249 at their nearest Foodland, which is accepting donations at checkout to support the American Red Cross.
- The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is accepting donations to support Maui families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance.
- Aloha United Way, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, has created the Maui Relief Fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires.
- The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is accepting donations to provide meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shelters.
- The Maui Food Bank is providing meals for thousands of displaced residents.
- The Hawaii Restaurant Association is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and Oahu. You can sign up to join relief efforts on Maui here, or fill in forms to help evacuees transported to Oahu here.
- The Maui Police Department is calling for donations of nonperishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets. Drop off your donations at Maui’s War Memorial Complex from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday.