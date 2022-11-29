How the Mauna Loa eruption could impact your Hawaii trip

Travelers in Hawaii are finding themselves with a front-seat view for a geological phenomenon: Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is erupting for the first time in nearly four decades.

Located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Island of Hawaii, Mauna Loa started erupting late Sunday night. Authorities say that because of where the eruptions are located and the direction the lava is flowing, no communities are threatened at this point.