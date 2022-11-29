How the Mauna Loa eruption could impact your Hawaii trip

Travelers in Hawaii are finding themselves with a front-seat view for a geological phenomenon: Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is erupting for the first time in nearly four decades.
Here’s what officials say visitors should know.
