To encourage customers to keep their reservations, hotels across the country are promising to help coordinate tests for guests either on-site or at nearby labs and hospitals. Customers can get in touch with the hotel concierge, who should know where to find the best-priced tests from approved testing labs, or be able to arrange an on-site test. Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, says that courtesy may extend to travelers staying at villas and time shares as well.