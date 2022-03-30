Dig deeper into the best of Mexico’s wine and spirits by tasting them at the source. Your drink of choice will take you to different parts of the country, like tequila hub Guadalajara or Oaxaca for mezcal. For wine, Martinez recommends traveling to the Valle de Guadalupe and Ensenada on the Baja California peninsula.

“It’s definitely like a Mexican version of Napa,” Martinez says. “You have amazing wine, the seafood is great ... and you get lots of influence from the craft scene in California, so you have really good beer.”

You can explore the region’s great restaurants and wineries on your own, or you can enlist the help of a company such as Club Tengo Hambre to show you the best of the best and provide more context to what you’re eating and drinking. While you’re down there, don’t forget to appreciate the abundance of Baja wildlife that captivated Jacques Cousteau. “There’s a lot of interest in glamping in the whale lagoons of Baja and the islands in the sea of Cortez,” Rabinor says.

For travelers interested in drinking pulque, the naturally effervescent fermented juice of the maguey cactus, Tlaxcala City is Herrera’s top pick and conveniently located 30 minutes from the city of Puebla.

