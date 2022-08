As if the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t given travelers enough to worry about, monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization last month. The Biden administration also plans to declare the outbreak a public health emergency, The Washington Post reported Thursday .

With more than 26,000 monkeypox cases reported around the globe as of Aug. 4, travelers may be wondering how worried they should be about the virus. Here is what you need to know about monkeypox when traveling and how to protect yourself from the virus.