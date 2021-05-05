Just outside of Glacier is the expansive Bob Marshall Wilderness, a 1.5-million-acre complex known locally as The Bob. Spotted Bear, for which Oscilowski’s distillery is named, sits on the border of Glacier, beyond the Hungry Horse Reservoir. Here, dramatic, snow-capped cliffs can be seen, wildflower-lined trails can be hiked, and even grizzly bears can be spotted, unencumbered as they are by officially designated borders. Swan and Flathead Lakes are also well-established summer tourism sites in the area that are worth checking out.