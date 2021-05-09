In April 2017, they decided to take the train from London to Paris, “a top-tier weird place to go with your mom,” Shaw said of the romance capital of the world. Over the course of their three-day stay, they enjoyed eating and wandering (even though Baer had sprained her ankle just days before the trip). They took a dinner cruise down the Seine and saw the Eiffel Tower. The highlight of their trip was dining at Le Relais de L’Entrecôte. “They give you refills of steak and fries,” Shaw said. “What a blessing.”