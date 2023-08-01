Motion sickness can take an otherwise perfect road trip, train ride or weekend cruise and turn it upside down. It’s impossible to have fun on vacation if you’re experiencing unrelenting nausea, headaches and dizziness.
How to prevent motion sickness before your next trip
You may want to pack ginger hard candy
According to the most current travel health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several groups are more at risk of being affected. These include children between 2 and 12, pregnant people, menstruating people and anyone taking hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives.
Anyone with a history of vertigo and vestibular disorders is also more prone. So are people who experience migraines, said Steven Rauch, a professor of otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School, as that condition “confers lifelong sensitivity to motion processing.” Research has also shown that genetics may play a role in motion sickness vulnerability. The entry on motion sickness in MedlinePlus, an online information resource by the National Library of Medicine, also says that motion sickness tends to “cluster in families.”
Here’s what to know about motion sickness if you’ll be traveling soon, including how it happens and how to treat it.
