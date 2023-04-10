How to explore the 3 newest national monuments

Camp Hale-Continental Divide, Colorado

Total acreage: 53,804 acres

Advertisement

Closest civilization: Vail, Breckenridge and Leadville

National significance: For millennia, Pando Valley was a stop on the Ute tribes’ migratory circuit: Once the snow melted, they would travel to the area in search of game, plants and minerals for food, medicine and spiritual purposes. The U.S. government pushed Ute tribes off their ancestral land in the 19th century, but they still foster strong cultural and spiritual ties to Káava’avichi, or “mountains laying down.”

In the early 1900s, the hills were alive with the sound of silver mining; remnants of this once-thriving industry appear along the Masontown Trail. During World War II, the Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained for mountain warfare at Camp Hale, a sprawling base with 245 barracks, parade grounds, a combat range, ski hills, a stockade and more. Here, 15,000 soldiers prepared for battle in the Italian Alps by learning to ski, mountain climb and survive deadly winter conditions.

Advertisement

“You can get a good sense of the history from the 1940s,” Fitzwilliams said.

Some of the structures remain, such as the foundation of the field house and the rifle range’s berms.

Activities: The four-season destination is a popular spot for backcountry skiing, hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling and fishing for brook and rainbow trout.

The monument contains a section of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, and mountain climbers can scale 10 peaks over 13,000 feet high, plus Quandary Peak, one of the “Fourteeners” that exceed 14,000 feet.

On the Camp Hale climbing wall, mountaineers can scramble up the rugged rock course used by the 10th Mountain Division soldiers. The less vertically inclined can take a self-guided driving tour of the military training site. The loop starts off Highway 24 on the south end of the camp and features 10 points of interest with interpretive signage.

Wildlife watch: Keep an eye out for the boreal toad, an endangered species and the state’s only Alpine toad. Other towering and tiny inhabitants include mountain goats, moose, bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain elk, mule deer, black bears, mountain lions, bobcats, bald eagles, hoary bats and pygmy shrews, which are the same length as a golf tee.

Advertisement

Tips: The Forest Service reminds visitors to stick to the roads and trails because of lingering asbestos and live ordnance.

“Unexploded bombs are very rare, but every three years we get a call about one,” Fitzwilliams said.

If you prefer to explore with an expert, Nova Guides leads summer and winter tours. The outfitter also rents cabins in Camp Hale.

Fritz Benedict, a member of the elite Army division, returned from Europe and formed the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association, a network of huts frequented by outdoor enthusiasts. Three of the lodgings sit within the monument’s boundaries. Fitzwilliams said they book up fast in the winter but have more availability in the summer.