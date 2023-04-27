Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With hundreds of state and national parks, we have no shortage of open space to explore the outdoors. However, during certain hours or seasons, travelers seem to congregate in a select few. To offset the harm caused by the steady march of cars and feet, these destinations have introduced reservation or timed-entry systems. A few are year-round, but several coincide with the end of our self-imposed hibernation and the start of nature’s reawakening.

“As visitation has grown, the surge in outdoor recreation has put increasing pressure on our national parks,” said Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles, a National Park Service spokeswoman. “With the reservations system, our goal is allow the public to enjoy the parks while protecting what makes them so special.”

The deluge of visitors — 312 million recreational visits last year, up from 297 million in 2021, according to the NPS — has been more of a foe than a friend to the parks. Traffic is a headache for visitors and a safety hazard for emergency vehicles. Illegal parking damages the fragile ecology. Hikers jostling for space on packed trails have turned communing with nature into a contact sport.

“A lot of places have timed-entry, where they’re dispersing people across certain times during the day,” said Nicole Brown, communications and marketing associate with the Outdoor Alliance, a nonprofit coalition of outdoor advocates. “They’re doing it with crowd control and erosion in mind.”

The advance-booking systems are as varied as the parks’ terrain. Some apply to parking, others to a specific feature or experience, such as a mountain trail or scenic drive. A few grant access to core parts of the park. One allows visitors to participate in an enchanting daily ritual — sunrise over a volcano.

The reservation and its nominal fee, which varies by park, is separate from the general admission price (109 national park sites charge an entrance fee, for instance), which visitors must pay except on certain free days. However, the reservation requirement is waived for guests who have booked on-site accommodations, such as a campsite, or a recreational activity, such as horseback riding. “You don’t have to have a double reservation,” Anzelmo-Sarles said.

Other tips: Don’t be late for your timed entry or you could be shut out of the park. Depart when your time slot expires. Print out, download or take a screenshot of your reservation in case cellphone service is spotty. Use the resources on the National Park Service app and the Plan Like a Park Ranger tool. Before heading out, check the park’s website for weather and construction disruptions. And if you can’t secure a reservation, don’t give up and go indoors: Brown recommends alternatives with no reservation requirements, such as natural areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management.

“Just across the highway is Red Cliffs National Recreation Area, which has the same color variations and water features as Zion [National Park in Utah],” she said. “Not much further is Cedar Breaks National Monument, which also has the infamous hoodoos.”

There is no better time to plan a visit than National Park Week, which runs through Sunday. Here’s where you’ll need reservations this year to appreciate America’s parks in all their splendor.

Sunrise at Haleakala National Park and Hawaii state parks Return to menu To bask in the sunrise at Maui’s Haleakala National Park, whose Hawaiian name translates to “house of the sun,” visitors need to make a $1 reservation for the prime viewing hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. The permit, which was introduced in 2017, provides parking in any of the four high-elevation lots: Summit, Haleakala Visitor Center, Kalahaku and Leleiwi. If you’re not an early bird, go in mid-January, when the sun starts its ascent a few minutes shy of 7 a.m. The pandemic gave the state parks a much-needed respite from overtourism and a moment to reflect and reassess. “State parks used the opportunity to increase parking, entry, camping and lodging fees in preparation of post-pandemic reopening,” said Ryan Aguilar, a communications specialist with the Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources. Of the 10 parks that collect fees, four require nonresidents to pay in advance the $10 to park and $5 to enter. Two of the parks are in Maui: Iao Valley State Monument, which reopens on May 1 after a nine-month closure, and Waiʻanapanapa State Park, which is known for its black sand beach. The one on Kauai, Ha‘ena State Park, has an additional prebooking option: a seat on a round-trip shuttle bus from Hanalei for $35 per adult. “Ha‘ena is unique in that a third-party nonprofit operates a shuttle that also takes reservations for visitors when the car limit in the lot is reached,” Aguilar said. Advertisement Oahu’s Diamond Head State Monument introduced its reservations system last May, three years after it recorded its highest visitation number ever: 6,000 people in one day. The new arrangement will keep the crowds at bay. “The current reservation system establishes capacity for vehicles and pedestrians in timed blocks ... and caps daily patronage at 3,000,” Aguilar said. 8 ways to be the absolute worst national park visitor Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, a snorkeling wonderland in Honolulu, welcomes even fewer people — 1,400 per day. All nonresidents must pay a $25 entrance fee, plus $3 cash for parking. Before cavorting with the sea life, visitors must watch a nine-minute orientation video. Tickets for Hanauma Bay appear online two days in advance or in person on the day of. The Department of Parks and Recreation warns that the tickets sell in a flash, sometimes as quickly as five minutes.

Scenic drives at Glacier and Acadia national parks Return to menu Montana’s Glacier National Park has tweaked its pilot program that debuted in 2021, the second-busiest year on record with slightly more than 3 million parkgoers. From May 26 through Sept. 10, travelers visiting between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. need a reservation for the westside entrance of Going-to-the-Sun Road (valid for three days) and North Fork (good for one day). Starting on July 1, the system will expand to include the eastern entrances at Many Glacier, Two Medicine and Rising Sun. Passes cost $2. Advertisement The park, which racked up 1.9 million recreational visits last June through August, will release blocks of dates four months in advance. The next and final date will be May 1, for visits from Sept. 1-10. Remaining spaces will be offered on a rolling basis 24 hours in advance, starting on May 25. “There are a limited number of vehicle reservations available for each day and demand will exceed supply,” the park stated online. Snow melt, predicted flooding to close Yosemite National Park for at least 5 days Acadia National Park in Maine has watched its numbers more than double over the past decade; in 2021, it set a record with more than 4 million visitors. To reach the park’s highest peak, the 1,530-foot Cadillac Mountain, visitors must obtain a $6 timed-entry pass for Cadillac Summit Road from May 24 through Oct. 22. Because of repaving plans, the park will offer sunrise and daytime reservations two days in advance through June 30. Thereafter, reservations will be divided 30/70 between 90-day and two-day advance purchases.

Hiking in Zion National Park and Shenandoah’s Old Rag Return to menu Zion National Park in Utah is bringing back its lottery. The winners — nearly 200,000 last year — earn the right to hike Angels Landing, a vertiginous trail that can take upward of five hours. Two of this year’s four lotteries remain: July 1-20 for September to November treks and Oct. 1-20 for December to February excursions. Advertisement If you strike out with the quarterly lottery, try to score a pass the day before. The lottery runs from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain time. Cost for both lotteries is $6 for the application and $3 per person for the permit. A veteran was plagued by panic attacks. Then he hiked 11,000 miles. For D.C.-area residents, hiking Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park is a rite of passage. Over the years, the Saddle, Ridge and Ridge Access trails have become as snarled with traffic as I-66. To reduce congestion, the Virginia park instituted a day-use permit system last year. From March 1 through Nov. 30, it will issue 800 tickets a day — releasing half 30 days in advance and the other half five days ahead. The permit costs $1.

Timed-entry for Rocky Mountain National Park Return to menu If you visited Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado last year, you might notice a few changes to its program. But the major points are the still the same. Marijuana is mainstream but weed tourism isn’t booming. Here’s why. Visitors arriving by car can choose between two types of passes: Park Access Timed Entry Permits and Park Access+ Timed Entry Permits, both of which cost $2. The main difference between the two are the hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., respectively) and the areas you can access. With the ticket, you have a two-hour window to enter the park. The NPS warns that the wait to enter can sometimes stretch to 30 minutes. The park releases the passes on the first day of each month, May (for May 26 to June 30 visits) through September (for Oct. 1-22). In addition, starting on May 25, you can try your luck the night before your intended visit.

Riding through the Redwoods at Muir Woods Return to menu At Muir Woods National Monument north of San Francisco, only car travelers and shuttle bus passengers need a reservation. The parking fee for a regular-sized vehicle is $9; the shuttle costs $3.50 per person, age 16 or older. Half of the spaces are released up to 90 days in advance and the other half go up three days beforehand. Choose your dates carefully. Starting in July, the park will embark on several construction and salmon habitat projects that could result in “noise, dust and detours,” according to Muir Woods.