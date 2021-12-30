For those on the East Coast of the United States who want to dedicate a full day to celebrating, the party can start as early as 5 a.m. Friday — or 9 p.m. Sydney time. That’s when the Australian city sets off its “welcome to country” fireworks and light projections. The finale follows at midnight, or 8 a.m. on the East Coast, with pyrotechnics launching from barges, the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. The city is selling tickets for viewing spots in person, but for everyone else, the events will be streamed here.