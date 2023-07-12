Get the clothes their own seat (or jet)

If there’s room in the budget, experts provided some options for splurging.

“One technique that’s even better … you have your own private jet and then you just can do whatever you want,” Cregan said.

Perhaps there’s not that much room in the budget. West suggested that depending on the circumstances — such as a dress with significant heft — travelers might consider buying an extra seat next to them. They should check airline policies before doing so.

Advertisement

JetBlue says on its website that its policy allows passengers to buy an extra seat for a garment bag, “provided it can be properly and safely secured in a window seat by a crewmember.”

Camp said some brides from her Facebook group have done that with “the big poofy dresses that would not fit anywhere else but a seat.” She cautioned that it was an expensive option — but could only be necessary one-way. By the time she was heading home from her own destination wedding, Camp was far less worried about her dress.