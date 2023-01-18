Skip to main content
By The Way
Detours with locals. Travel tips you can trust.
Cities
News
Tips
Newsletter
instagram
By The Way

What to know about getting a U.S. passport in 2023

How to get a passport for the first time, renew online and avoid expediting scams

Advice by
Staff writer
January 18, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. EST
(iStock/Washington Post Illustration)

The pandemic threw a wrench in the well-oiled machine of U.S. passport services. When offices were closed, in-person appointments were impossible and employees were figuring out how to work in the new normal, millions of passport applications got backlogged.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Fast forward a few years, and we’re not quite back to the 2019 norm, but we’re nearly there. Wait times are down, you can take your own photos (if you follow directions with military precision) and a new online system is rolling out for passport renewals that makes the process a lot easier (if you meet the specific criteria).

We checked in with the State Department to get the latest information on what travelers need to know about passport services.

How to replace — and avoid — a damaged passport

More winter travel tips

The basics: Tip without cash | Traveling with kids | Decide where to stay | A pre-trip checklist of house chores | How to get your passport | Packing your gifts | Avoid getting sick | Plan an escape

Flying: Manage airport disasters | Fly like a decent human being | How to set airfare price alerts | How to get a refund for a canceled flight | PreCheck vs. Global Entry vs. CLEAR | Can I fly with weed? | AirTag your luggage | Airport parking 101 | Deal with airport crowds

Driving: 9 tips for road tripping with a baby | Try the Airbnb of rental cars | Rent an EV

Greener travel: Bike to the airport | How environmentalists travel | How to find ‘greener’ flights | Make your travel better for the planet

Pets: How to travel with pets | Why the pet fee? | Pet flying 101 | Alternatives to flying with your pet

In case of emergency: Your flight is canceled | How to get a human on the phone | What to do if your car gets stuck | Find your lost luggage | How to get a refund for a canceled flight | Deal with a bad hotel room | When you’re bumped off your flight | If you get rebooked without your family

Loading...
Loading...