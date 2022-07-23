When planning our move to Italy, I knew the biggest hurdle would be safely transporting our two dogs. In my research for tips on how to ship dogs (specifically pitbull mixes), I found a helpful company that would take on all the red tape for us. They proved invaluable at a time that was very stressful for all members of the family. Now that we’re here, my partner and I want to make the most of the Italian rail system and take weekend trips. Because these trips aren’t always pet-friendly, I made sure to find a sitter that met our expectations (mine: takes them for lots of walks, keeps the house clean. The dogs’: lots of treats). Extensive research for both trips, big and small, made our lives easier.