1 Set a trip budget

The baseline budget for an around-the-world trip typically starts at $50 a day. This takes into account all expenses, including transportation, accommodations, food and activities averaged out over the entire trip.

You can go over or under, depending on your travel style.

My boyfriend and I each spent just over $18,500 in 10 months, which averaged $62 a day. We used this helpful spreadsheet created by fellow world traveler Shannon O’Donnell to keep track of our expenses in each country.

We stayed in budget hotels or shared Airbnbs, took dozens of overnight bus journeys to save on hotel stays and avoided expensive tourist traps. Living on $62 a day meant lowering our standards: We came across a moldy shower head in Prague, a sheetless mattress in Dubrovnik, Croatia; an ant infestation in Mancora, Peru; giant cockroaches in Bali; and the list goes on.

Amanda Monique Brown had a bigger budget to play with after selling her condo in the summer of 2020. The 28-year-old actuary consultant says she averaged about $155 a day during the year-long trip. She was able to splurge on a safari in Kenya, a catamaran tour in the Galapagos and an ayahuasca retreat in Peru.