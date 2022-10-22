3 Lechonera Los Pinos

Don’t be fooled by imitators carrying the same name. Los Pinos is the one and only lechonera Anthony Bourdain raved about in his television show “No Reservations.” Since then, people as far away as Thailand have come to try the food.

Want to eat the comforting island cuisine Puerto Ricans call criollo? This is the place. The restaurant has been around in one form or another since the 1970s and has grown a few thousand square feet since it started, according to Erlíca Rodriguez, daughter of the original owner.

People say the food is very familiar if you grew up in places such as Cayey, Caguas or Ponce. Highlights include dishes like gadinga (liver stew), guanimes (boiled cornmeal), guineitos en escabeche (green bananas and vegetables) or rice with a little pega’o (crunchy bits). Cold bottles of Malta, a Caribbean soft drink with a strong barley and molasses flavor, are just a few feet away. A meal will costs about $8 to $12 per person.

The open-air, cafeteria-style seating is common for these eateries. During the busy season, they serve thousands of people. Aside from a few days before Easter weekend, Los Pinos is always open.

Breakfast is available seven days a week. There are eggs and oatmeal, but also some of the dishes you’ll see in the afternoon, such as soups and alcapurrias. The restaurant hosts live music only on the weekends, holidays and special occasions.

Rodriguez says that just about everything they cook is sourced from the island. They also work with the pig-farming cooperative that’s behind the “Cerdo Rico” seal in their dining room.

Waiting in line, you notice women are the most visible workers. Rodriguez says 90 percent of the staff are female, and while it’s not intentional, in her experience they’re masters at handling the grueling work.

It took Los Pinos a couple of weeks to open after Hurricane Maria. When it did, the business could support only a few people working. So Rodriguez’s father cooked in the kitchen, while she and her mother worked the counter.

During that time, she noticed people weren’t just purchasing food but were also asking for basics such as water and ice. So Los Pinos stepped up to lend a hand when times were desperate.

