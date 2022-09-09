What to know about attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral events

The United Kingdom has entered a period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is set to last until after her state funeral.
Chantal Gouveia, the U.K. and Ireland destination lead for Kensington Tours, said London is expected to fill with visitors in the days to come “to mourn and to show their respect to this head of state who has played a part in so many of our lives,” she said.
Here’s what potential visitors need to know about visiting the U.K. during this historic time.
