What to know about attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral events

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

The latest: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. Follow our live coverage as the royal family takes on new titles with the new king, Charles III, echoing his mother’s pledge of service in his first speech to the nation.

Operation London Bridge: Britain also has a new queen consort, Camilla, and line of succession that the queen had been planning for some time. This is the plan for after the queen’s death.

A new face: Queen Elizabeth II’s is displayed throughout Britain, looming large on buildings or subtly present on coins inside pockets. Britons will need to swiftly adjust to seeing the face of the new monarch. Here are some of the staples of daily British life that will need to change.

