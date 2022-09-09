Skip to main content
What to know about attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral events

The queen’s death is expected to bring a surge of mourners to London

September 9, 2022 at 3:01 p.m. EDT
(Washington Post Illustration)

The United Kingdom has entered a period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is set to last until after her state funeral.

While it is a solemn time, her death is expected to spark a surge in people traveling to Britain to pay respects. Crowds already began gathering in front of Buckingham Palace Thursday evening.

Chantal Gouveia, the U.K. and Ireland destination lead for Kensington Tours, said London is expected to fill with visitors in the days to come “to mourn and to show their respect to this head of state who has played a part in so many of our lives,” she said.

Here’s what potential visitors need to know about visiting the U.K. during this historic time.

