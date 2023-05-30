Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yearning to break free from their cubicles, Americans who can work remotely are looking to relocate everywhere from the hilly streets of Lisbon to the beaches of Spain to the resorts of Bali. During the isolation of the pandemic, the rise in telework coincided with an increased desire to travel, pushing more people to join the global community of digital nomads.

According to the most recent American Time Use Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, 38 percent of employed people did some or all of their work from home, compared with 24 percent before the pandemic in 2019. The 2021 survey also showed 67 percent of people with an advanced degree performed some work at home.

Meanwhile, countries whose economies were hurt by a lack of tourism during the pandemic have turned their focus to this new segment of visitors. Several travel blogs geared toward remote workers list dozens of countries that have either implemented a digital nomad-friendly visa or announced they’re developing one.

I’m one of the millions privileged enough to fully embrace the work-from-anywhere lifestyle during the pandemic. After working remotely from Rio de Janeiro for two years, I feel certain that I’ll never return to an office.

This lifestyle has helped me achieve a quality of life I couldn’t find back home, but it doesn’t come without a cost. In remote working hot spots like Mexico City, Lisbon and Bali, an influx of affluent workers is putting pressure on the affordable housing market. In Lisbon, some locals believe that the presence of digital nomads has led to an increase in Airbnb apartments throughout the city. The platform — which markets the city as one of the top places for remote workers — largely caters to tourists and digital nomads. Its apartments are priced accordingly.

I see it happen in Rio, where Airbnb owners charge foreigners exorbitant rates in neighborhoods that are already unaffordable for the vast majority of Brazilians. Meanwhile, in Mexico City, taquerias and corner stores have been replaced by Pilates studios and co-working spaces, causing tension between locals and transplants. Last summer, posters that were hung around the city called remote workers a “plague,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Despite housing concerns, Mexico and a slew of other countries continue to welcome remote workers with open arms.

Prithwiraj Choudhury, an associate professor at Harvard who studies the geographic mobility of workers, says that these countries view digital nomads as talented human capital that can stir the economy.

“The traditional concern that people have had against migrants is that they’re taking over the jobs of the locals. Digital nomads are not doing that,” he says.

Choudhury believes that digital nomads have the financial means and knowledge base to make a lasting impact on a community: “My sense is that people do want to have a positive impact. They just need a little help.”

Here are a few things we can do to leave our temporary homes better than when we found them.

Give back to your host community

Studies paint digital nomads as tech-savvy, well-educated professionals who either work for themselves or hold a white-collar office job. When we step into a community from a position of privilege, it’s our responsibility to find ways to give back.

This might help you understand where you stand financially in relation to the rest of the population. Before you boast about how “cheap” it is to live and work in another country, look up the minimum wage. In Bali, one of the most popular hubs for digital nomads, it’s under $200 per month. You might find that most locals can’t afford the same luxuries you’re able to give yourself with your remote work salary.

We can use our privilege to give back to our host communities in a variety of ways:

Joining a local language school is a great first step. Your professor can help you meet other locals and connect you to volunteer groups.

Pick a local cause, and dedicate your time and money to it while you’re there.

Become a loyal customer to local businesses — not the kind that caters to nomads, but the ones that make up the fabric of that community.

When appropriate, tip your waiter, tour guide or hair dresser generously.

Share your talent with the community. Can you lead a workshop on a topic you’re an expert in? Are you willing to practice speaking English with local students?

Get a digital nomad visa to stay put longer

Digital nomads are often unknowingly breaking the law. When you enter a country as a tourist, you’re typically barred from working during your stay, even if you’re self-employed or working for a company outside the country.

“Most governments are pretty happy with turning a blind eye,” says Meghan Benton, director of the International Program at the Migration Policy Institute, explaining that most countries view the presence of remote workers as a positive.

Since Estonia introduced the first “digital nomad” visa in 2020, more countries have been clarifying the rules around remote work for extended periods, making it easier for travelers to connect with a place.

Most of these visas don’t require nomads to pay taxes in the host country, meaning it’s up to you to give back to the community in other ways. Yet when you start to put down roots, the potential for positive impact grows. You learn the language, develop long-lasting relationships, and have more time to give back to the community.

“Some of the most sophisticated visa programs now are thinking about the transition to more permanent stays,” Benton says. “They’re thinking, ‘How do we use it to trial future residents and long-term citizens?’”

Support businesses outside of the ‘nomad bubble’

Because many nomads are living and working in a country without paying local taxes, the least we can do is support local businesses.

Yet many times, we tend to gravitate toward already-established expat communities, where we can find similar faces, foods, cafes and co-working hubs. While this is great for networking, it’s more difficult to connect with locals when you stay within the nomad bubble.

Geena Truman, who has been traveling full-time for over three years, admits that blending into the local culture requires some effort. “I think it’s what we all want, but it’s very easy to get sucked into convenience,” she says.

Yet she’s seen the consequences firsthand: She visited Bali in 2017 and again in 2019, and in those two years, she felt certain areas of the island had been diluted to look like “any city in the world.” Many of the family-run businesses had closed in exchange for very trendy Instagram-looking establishments catered to digital nomads.

“It’s really important to recognize the power of where we spend our money,” says Tarek Kholoussy, founder of Nomads Giving Back, an organization that connects nomads and locals through events and volunteer opportunities in Bali, Buenos Aires and Medellín, Colombia.

Kholoussy says there’s nothing wrong with wanting to visit the most Instagrammable cafe in the city. But if you increased the amount of time and money spent at less-touristy establishments, you could make a greater impact.

“Travel is all about new experiences and stepping out of your comfort zone,” Truman says. “We wouldn’t travel to the other side of the world if it would be the exact same as back home.”

Be mindful of where you stay (and how much you pay)

One way to mitigate your impact on housing costs is to rent directly from a local, rather than going through Airbnb. In places such as Mexico City, Buenos Aires and Lisbon, the so-called Airbnb effect can decrease long-term housing supply while increasing the value of an area, often pushing locals out.

“A big part of the rising housing costs is people wanting to live in the exact location where all the foreigners are,” Kholoussy says.

Before closing a long-term deal on rent, make sure it aligns with the average for that neighborhood. A quick online search can give you an idea of rental costs in your area. Staying within that range can help curb the rise in rent for your neighbors.

For short-term stays, Airbnb is usually the most convenient option. But you could try to search for alternatives on local real estate websites or Facebook groups dedicated to digital nomads. You may also want to check if the destination offers discounted rates for longer stays in hostels or hotels, as is the case in Rio.

Then, there’s always the old-school way to find housing: Ask around. Both locals and expats are great resources to find housing that’s not being marketed to foreigners.

Integrate with locals — and share your skills

Volunteering with a local organization is a noble way to give back to the community, but it isn’t the only option.

Remote workers have valuable digital skills. We’re a mixture of “solopreneurs,” writers, website developers, online marketers and more.

Gonçalo Hall, CEO of NomadX, gives nomads an avenue to share these skills with locals at his digital nomad village in Madeira, Portugal. One of the ways he bridges the gap between incoming nomads and the community is through skill-sharing workshops. During the pandemic, Hall asked a few cryptocurrency experts to do a workshop on NFTs, and 80 percent of the class was local artists.

When you arrive in a new place, search for organizations like Hall’s or Nomads Giving Back to find ways in which your skills might help the local community.

If the language barrier is an issue, enrolling in a course is a great way to meet other visitors and better communicate with locals. Prioritizing traditional restaurants, cafes and bars can go a long way. You could also join a local sports team. Here in Rio, many nomads meet locals through surf lessons or footvolley classes on the beach.

Go in the low season

Help fight overtourism by traveling to destinations during shoulder season, especially if you’re entering on a tourist visa. This minimizes the pressure on local resources and the environment during peak seasons.

Offseason travel is also more affordable. You’ll find cheaper plane tickets and lower prices for accommodation and activities, making it easier to explore the destination. The destination will also be less crowded with other tourists, giving you space to connect with locals.

As digital nomads, our current homes might be temporary. But it’s important to remember that it’s a permanent home for most of those around us. The more of us hit the road, the more our impact becomes inevitable. The good news is we have the power to make it a positive one.

