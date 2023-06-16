Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Upgrade, By The Way's series on travel hacks and hot takes. See how to submit here. "Are we there yet?"

Even as a child, this was one question you'd never find me asking on a road trip. I've always been more interested in the stuff on the way to wherever "there" is. The destination? It could wait.

I can even tell you when and where I realized this about myself: July 1977, somewhere along I-95.

It was likely at the exact moment that 4-year-old me, sitting in the back seat of our Ford Granada, spied a bright, punning billboard for South of the Border, the kitschy tourist stop about halfway between New York City and our destination, Miami Beach.

I was instantly hooked on highway culture. Indeed, my road trips to this day involve the hunt for roadside Americana, and the best way to find what’s left is not to be driven by the need to get to your destination. You’re already “there.”

I study the American roadside for its retro appeal, mining it for that which is forgotten or fading and sifting for meaning. Today, I share these nostalgic finds on my Instagram and Substack, the Retrologist, a term that helps explain my work as a roadside archaeologist.

This requires a different approach to travel, looking for things you might otherwise miss — or consider unworthy of a pullover. Maybe you won’t get excited about these finds at first, but once you embrace the spirit of retrology, I bet you’ll become one, too.

Sure, you might pull over for the world’s largest rocking chair, but would you stop to photograph an old McDonald’s, even if you have no intention of eating there? I would.

You see, most McDonald’s have been “McBoxed,” as I like to say. They are now crisp, gray architectural squares. But every so often, you’ll still find a McDonald’s where the Hamburglar still prowls under a mansard roof, and where a giant sign promises “Over 99 Billion Served.”

Or you might find a Taco Bell that still looks like a Mission-style building and features a dining room straight out of a Memphis Group design catalogue from 1984. Or you spy a rusty neon sign for an old mom-and-pop motel and notice a colorful sign attached extolling the virtues of “Color TV by RCA” or “HBO Free In Your Room.”

Maybe the object of curiosity is an old restaurant whose paint job is chipping, revealing a shock of orange. And wait, is that Simple Simon and the Pieman on the weather vane? Yes, you’ve found an old Howard Johnson’s restaurant, once numbering around 1,000, now down to none.

Up ahead, is that KFC bucket actually spinning? Is that Pizza Hut frozen in 1985? And look, that Arby’s still has a giant hat sign, a riot of neon and incandescence!

You get the idea — these are all roadside relics. Searching for these traces of our collective past is enjoyable, of course, but it’s also meaningful. And it’s a great way to get to know your fellow Americans.

These relics are object lessons in how we lived and amused ourselves, of the stories America told about itself. We can learn lessons from them, too.

They remind us, for instance, that we inhabit boring times, at least as far as roadside architecture goes. Gone is the design impulse to engage the motorist with a bold sign or distinctive building, to create whimsical experiences and special memories. Instead, we live in an era of safe, dull, gray banality.

So on your next road trip, slow down, take the exit, explore that town, and let your curiosity guide you. I hope you enjoy the free, open-air museum of lost Americana that is waiting for you.

Rolando Pujol is a New York City-based journalist. You can subscribe to his Retrologist newsletter or follow him on Instagram: @rolandopujol

