Salt-therapy caves are surreal spots to relax

A rose-hued salt cave may seem like an odd place to receive a spa treatment, but resorts across the United States are using them to preach the health benefits of halotherapy, the practice of inhaling microparticles of salt.

Some salt caves are equipped with zero-gravity chairs while others utilize floor mats. Temperatures vary from sauna-like to air-conditioned. Many have smooth brick walls made of salt, and some are texturized as if a salt grinder exploded on the walls. The pink Himalayan salt used for the holistic treatment comes from Pakistan, and the practice has roots in Poland. According to the Salt Therapy Association, Feliks Boczkowski began treating asthmatic people at Wieliczka Salt Mine in 1839.