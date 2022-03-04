Shabazz Seafood, opened in 1989, is owned and run by Alderwoman Estella Shabazz, her husband, Yusuf, and their daughter, Kalifa. You might even recognize this bright yellow spot from a recent episode of the Netflix travel show “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.” If not, just picture pieces of breaded fish being dunked in a vat of hot oil in slow motion. Shabazz is counter-service only, with a few picnic tables out front — the perfect spot for a fried seafood lunch when the weather is nice.